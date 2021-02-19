Ford recalls 2021 Bronco Sport over loose rear suspension

Ford has issued a recall that applies to 1,666 examples of the 2021 Bronco Sport. It explained that an internal investigation revealed the affected crossovers were shipped with loose or missing rear suspension bolts.

Released in 2020, the Bronco Sport is a unibody model (unlike the full-size Bronco, which uses body-on-frame construction) whose rear suspension is bolted to a subframe. Ford realized some of the bolts that secure the suspension components to the subframe are either loose or missing entirely, which can make for a jittery ride, to say the least. This issue increases the risk of an accident, and it can compromise safety in the event of a rear impact.

Luckily, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect. It affects 1,640 units of the Bronco Sport in the United States, 24 in Canada, and two in Mexico. Crossovers with a potentially loose suspension were built in Hermosillo, Mexico, between July 22 and November 24, 2020, so they're relatively early examples.

Owners of affected vehicles will need to stop by the nearest Ford dealer, where a technician will double-check that the bolts are present and torqued to spec. Replacement bolts will be installed if necessary. Ford assigned the recall reference number 21S04, but it didn't reveal when the campaign is scheduled to start.