Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Always looking for the hottest deals? We've got four awesome deals from the virtual Walmart clearance rack that could save you some big money on automotive accessories.

Waterproof Roof Top Cargo Carrier - $79.99 (77% off) at Walmart.com

If you do any sort of long-distance traveling in your car, a roof top cargo carrier is a must-have. This carrier is a 100% waterproof bag rather than hard plastic. It's made with heavy-duty polyester canvas and is coated with abrasion-resistant waterproof vinyl. Since it's a soft material, when not in use you can collapse and fold the bag to store it almost anywhere. The bag features 20 cubic feet of storage. On Walmart.com, the product has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating. Walmart reviewer Rosaura has this to say about the bag in their five-star review:

"Excellent cargo carrier! Traveled from Washington D.C to Ventura, California. [The carrier] remained in great condition after traveling through intense wind, rain showers and 75 mile per hour [speeds]. It's not heavy and has lots of room for your extra belongings."

Want to pick up the carrier at a huge discount? Check it out right here.

Car Trash Can with Lid - $17.48 (44% off) at Walmart.com

We could all stand to keep our cars just a little bit tidier. An in-car garbage receptacle can help you do just that. This one features a "rubber opening lid and seal which is closeable and soft," which makes it easy to drop in anything from tissues to water bottles. It also has a waterproof lining that promises to be "durable and leak-proof," and of course, it's easy to clean. It even has mesh pockets on the sides for storage. The garbage can has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Walmart.com reviewer khuda had this to say about the product in their five-star review:

"I like my new portable garbage. It hangs behind the passenger headrest so it does not get lost in the car. It also has multiple pockets you may use to keep tissue packs, hand sanitizer, etc in one area."

Interested? Learn more about the car trash can right here.

Portable Electric Air Compressor Pump - $50.99 (37% off) at Walmart.com

An air compressor pump is always a handy gadget to keep in your trunk. This pump can be used on cars, trucks, bicycles, RVs, and more. It can inflate at a speed of 35 L/min, features LED lights to make late-night issues a bit easier to deal with, and has a 10-foot cord that plugs right into your cigarette lighter outlet. Last but not least, it even comes with 3 additional nozzles for things like inflatable mattresses and basketballs. The pump has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on Walmart.com and reviewer Melissa had this to say in her five-star review:

"Small, compact, [and] handy, but [there's] not as much pressure as I had hoped. But [regardless], it was a good purchase. Happy we got it and grateful for the mess it's gotten me through."

Looking to save big on an air compressor? Check it out right here.

Windshield Waterproof Cover & Sun Shade - $13.99 (45% off) at Walmart.com

A windshield cover is one of those things that can be an absolute lifesaver in the middle of winter or at the height of summer. When the sun's out, you can use the product as a sun shade to protect your interior from harmful rays, but in the winter, you can lay this weatherproof cover on your windshield to put a barrier between snow and ice and your windshield, then you can simply peel it off when you're ready to drive, saving time that would otherwise be wasted on ice scraping and wishing you lived in a warmer part of the country. The size of the cover is 57.87 x 40.16-inches. The cover is currently sitting at a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on the Walmart site and reviewer JanaysMom had this to say about the cover in her five-star review:

"This shade fits my 2006 Rav 4 perfectly. I tuck [the] handles in [the] car door. It keeps the sun from beating down on my car and the car is not as hot. I can't wait to use [it] during snow. I imagine I will need to let it dry out a bit during snow, but if it means I won't need to scrape the windows, I'm in. I ordered another just in case, and more to give as Christmas gifts. Though I read reviews about no magnets, if I feel the need to have them, I will simply glue some on. [The cover was] well worth the money and [I] would definitely recommend."

Interested in picking up this cover for nearly half off? Check it out here.