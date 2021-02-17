Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Most of the car giveaways on Omaze come from private collections or from restoration companies, but every once in a while an OEM steps in, and this time it is Honda. This sweepstakes is for something truly special: a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition, one of only 600 to hit the U.S. market. This specific example is serial number 001, and you can enter to win right now.

This Type R is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine sends 306 horsepower and 295 pound feet of torque to the front wheels and through a limited slip differential. You'll definitely stand out on the road with this Phoenix Yellow exterior.

In addition to being the first owner of this limited-edition Type R, the giveaway includes track time with Honda IndyCar driver, Colton Herta.

The best part is that every donation supports the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Honda’s longstanding partner, supporting the success and dreams of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students by providing scholarship funding.

If you want this limited edition Civic Type R, enter here. The deadline is February 9, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.