Does all of this crazy weather have you thinking about picking up a new set of tires? If so, now is a great time to snag a set thanks to this solid President's Day sale at TireRack.com. Starting right now until February 19th, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could net you a $70 Visa Reward Card with the purchase of four new select BFGoodrich brand tires. There's also an unrelated promotion offering a $75 Visa Reward Card with the purchase of four new select Goodyear tires which lasts until March 31st.

The easiest way to take advantage of the deal is to click right here to learn the details of the promotion and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

