Radwood, the collector-car gatherings that focused on 1980s and '90s machines, is introducing an online marketplace, Rad For Sale. There, enthusiasts will be able to buy and sell Rad-era cars, trucks, motorcyles, parts, and automobilia. The first listings are now out.

As expected, perhaps, the Porsche 944 figures prominently, with a 1986 944 Turbo, described as "a well-preserved driver" with 57K miles, along with a 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo Cup racer. A 1988 911 Commemorative Edition convertible, said to be 1 of 100, rounds out the selection of Porsches.

The online offerings get weirder from there — befitting the eclectic selection of vehicles at the Radwood events — with a one-owner 1995 Honda Del Sol Si, a 1985 Plymouth Colt GTS Turbo, an '81 Subaru BRAT, and a 1980 VW Caddy with an LS V8 engine swap and rear-wheel drive. There's also a 1985 Yamaha RZ 350 Kenny Roberts and a set of first-gen Dodge Viper wheels.

Radwood organizers had been in the midst of ramping up the number of events when their plans were upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, they were able to hold just one event before the virus came to town. A virtual event was held in April, but Radwood co-founder Bradley C. Brownell says, "We knew that in order to keep the RAD dream alive, we had to expand and pivot our business. Rad For Sale is our way of celebrating the Radwood era every single day."

"The Radwood era from 1980 to 1999 has inspired a whole new generation of enthusiasts and collectors to get behind the wheel of their radical dream car," Brownell adds. "Whether you're interested in buying and selling project cars, concours collectibles, or era-appropriate accessories and tech, Rad For Sale is the spot to make it happen."

The auctions, at radforsale.com, are set to go live on March 1.