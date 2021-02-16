McLaren reveals its 2021 Formula One car

Daniel Ricciardo showed off McLaren's new Formula One car on Monday (February 15) alongside his new teammate Lando Norris.

The 31-year-old, who joined Norris in pulling the wraps off the papaya and blue car in an online launch, has joined from Renault on a three-year contract and as a proven winner.

He stood on the podium twice last year, winning a bet that obliged then-Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul to get a tattoo of his driver's choice.

Ricciardo, winner of seven races with Red Bull, will be the senior driver alongside 21-year-old Norris who is starting his third season.

Norris suggested he would be doing more of the learning than Ricciardo.

"So, I think having another new teammate or my second teammate in Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo, I think is very exciting. A lot of experience on his side — race wins, podiums and so on. So, it's cool for me to learn from someone different," said Norris.

When it came to who McLaren's biggest rivals might be in the upcoming Formula One season, CEO Zak Brown had his eyes on Mercedes.

"We had a great year last year. I think what would be a good year for us this year is closing the gap to whoever wins the championship. I have a sneaky suspicion that'll be Mercedes. But it was so close last year," he said.