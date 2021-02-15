Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

When you think of capable off-road pickups, a midsize truck may come to mind; something that can handle twisty trails through evergreen-filled forests. But what if you really want something bigger? When even a full-size isn't enough — because some people need to tow 15,000 pounds and also love off-roading — there’s nothing better than a heavy-duty pickup, and this custom F-250 that Omaze is giving away is one that looks like it would be perfect to take off-road in the wide-open space of a desert.

Win a Custom Ford F-250 4x4 Diesel and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

This truck, customized by LGE-CTS, is a monster. It features a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel under the hood that produces 475 horsepower and a monstrous 1,050 pound-feet of torque. You read that right. Four-figure torque. It also has a towing capacity of 15,000 pounds and a payload of 3,320 pounds.

Here are some of the other off-road customizations, according to Omaze: “Baja Forged 5-inch bulge carbon fiber fenders and bed sides, Baja Forged front and rear tubular bumpers, bed cage spare tire rack, rigid light bar and accessory lights, Warn 9,500-lb winch, ICON Stage 5 Coilover conversion suspension with 3.5-inch lift, 8-inch Method wheels w/ 37-inch Toyo tires, Banks cat-back exhaust, iDash and Pedal Monster.”

While it may look like an off-road brute on the outside, the interior is all luxury, with a panoramic sunroof, and luxurious leather heated and cooled seats. Another addition to the interior: $20,000 in cash. And like most Omaze giveaways, taxes and delivery fees are covered, so you can spend that cash however you want.

The best part is that every donation supports First Responders Children’s Foundation, which, for almost two decades, “has provided financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant hardships due to tragic circumstances. In light of COVID-19, First Responders Children’s Foundation is working to help the families of first responders — including nurses, medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics — who are on the front lines, dealing with the pandemic. Your generous donation can help provide PPE, financial grants and temporary housing that stems the spread of infection among first responders, their families and the communities they serve.”

If you want this more-than-capable, off-roading, towing machine, enter here. The deadline is February 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.