Valentine's Day is coming up, and while you may have something special planned for your significant other, it's probably not as wild as what one Bugatti customer has done (though, depending on your significant other, that might be a good thing). The supercar builder revealed the pink Bugatti Chiron Sport above, which is a gift from the buyer to his wife.

The car features a one-off paint scheme combining a matte white front half with a Silk Rosé metallic rear half. The shimmering pink paint finish is carried to parts of the wheels as well as the engine covers. The interior is wrapped in leather and Alcantara all in a very light gray hue. The upholstery features pink contrast stitching, and the "Comfort"-style seats have the name Alice embroidered into the headrests. Presumably, that's the name of the customer's beloved wife. If not, there could be some explaining to do.

Besides the flashy color combo, this Chiron Sport seems to be just like any other Chiron Sport. That's not a bad thing, though, since it still packs 1,479 horsepower from its quad-turbocharged W16 engine. It also weighs 40 pounds less than the regular Chiron and gains stiffer suspension and torque vectoring.

An exact price tag for this pink beast wasn't given. The base price for a Chiron Sport is a little over $3.2 million, and the customizing probably added a not-insignificant chunk of change to that figure. We don't know about you all, but we'll probably stick to more modest Valentine's Day gifts and events.

