Indian Motorcycles is celebrating 100 years of the Chief, one of its best-known nameplates. It marked the occasion by releasing three new models for 2022 named Chief, Chief Bobber, and Super Chief, respectively.

While all three motorcycles are built around a tubular steel frame, and they're powered by the Thunderstroke V-twin engine, they each have a unique personality. Indian developed the standard Chief as a more stripped-down bike for riders who prefer power and a minimalist look. Stylists chose not to add fairing to the bike's sides to leave the two-cylinder engine and the exhaust system fully exposed, though short fenders cover the 19-inch wheels.

Some motorcycles blend a retro-inspired look with cutting-edge tech features sourced from the car world, like a touchscreen; the Chief doesn't have to be one of them. Riders face an analog speedometer that encompasses a small information screen, while the commands are refreshingly simple. Indian nonetheless installed a keyless ignition, cruise control, and a system that allows users to select one of three riding modes called sport, standard, or tour. Alternatively, the speedometer can be replaced by a smartphone-connected screen that displays the kind of software you'd expect to find in a modern car, complete with navigation and a variety of gauges.