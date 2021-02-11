Polestar announced that production of the Polestar 1, its aptly-named first model, will end in late 2021. There are still some build slots available, but the Volvo-owned company will close the order book in the coming months.

Before the 1's release in 2017, Polestar specialized in sending Volvo models to the track, and it occasionally applied the lessons learned while racing to production models. It morphed into a standalone brand when it unveiled the 1 — which started life as a gorgeous Volvo concept in 2013 — as a limited-edition halo model.

Production started in Chengdu, China, in 2019, and Polestar capped production at 1,500 units. Autoblog learned from a company representative that there about 125 build slots left for the North American market.

Polestar is not making any major mechanical modifications to the 1 for 2021, so power comes from a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain built around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. It works with a pair of electric motors (one for each rear wheel) that are linked to a 34-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The system's total output checks in at 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and it gives the coupe 60 miles of electric-only range. Polestar pegs the 1's zero-to-60-mph at 4.2 seconds.

Motorists who want to put one of the last examples of the 1 in their garage can reserve their car via the company's website. Pricing starts at $155,000. Once the coupe is out of the picture, the brand will only sell EVs. Its range will initially be limited to a sedan named 2, but additional models are in the pipeline, including a crossover tentatively called 3, and a high-performance fastback inspired by the head-turning Precept concept.

