Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Do you ever feel like your car interior is a little on the plain side? Why not spice it up with some interesting accessories? If you're curious about the latest trends, we can help you out with this list of five of the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon. Some are pretty surprising!

CROWNFUL Mini Fridge - $42.99 (28% off) at Amazon.com

This mini fridge might not be the automotive accessory you need, but it's the one you deserve. The little device can store food, drinks, and even some medicines if needed. It has a capacity of 4 liters, which means it can fit up to six 12 oz. soda cans. Unlike a normal fridge, not only does this one cool, it can also keep things warm! The temp can go as low as 32°F or as high as 149°F. The best part is that it includes plugs for both standard outlets and 12V car chargers. The mini fridge has over 1,700 ratings on Amazon with a total score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Demesa said this about the fridge in their five-star review:

"I looked at a lot of mini refrigerators to hold my medication. [The] price ranges are huge. You can find some for hundreds of dollars ... on down to under $50. I wasn’t looking for all the bells and whistles, I just needed my refrigerator to stay cold. Before I put my expensive medication inside, I tested it out with a point and shoot thermometer. This fridge stays consistently cold. And, I thought the price was extremely reasonable. It looks sleek in black and adorably retro. This item is small, the inside dimensions are roughly 8-inch H, 5.5-inch D, and 5.25-inch W. If you’re looking to store more than a couple drinks, I would look elsewhere. This may be able to hold three 16 oz water bottles (if you remove the shelf) but if you’re looking to store medication or skin care this is an attractive and reliable option on the lower end of the price range."

Want to learn more about the fridge? Check it out here.

Steering Wheel Cover with Crystal Rhinestones - $17.99 (55% off) at Amazon.com

This product certainly won't be for everyone, but it might make a great gift for that one driver you know who loves to keep their car interior as glam as possible. What we're looking at here is essentially a bedazzled steering wheel cover coated with crystal rhinestones. The product description promises an easy installation, but we're a bit skeptical of the claim that the cover "will massage your palm and relieve driving fatigue," although, with over 26,000 product reviews and an overall score of 4.8 out of 5, maybe our skepticism is unfair. Silva B had this to say about the cover in their five-star review:

"The cover went on with a bit of resistance, but [I] got it on within a few minutes... It looks great, feels comfortable and fits perfectly on [my] 2015 VW Tiguan [steering wheel]."

Looking to add some bling to your ride? Check out this cover right here.

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion - $39.95 at Amazon.com

We've featured a few different versions of this seat cushion in the past. It always seems to be in the Amazon top sellers, and for good reason! The cushion is made to relieve pain from your back, legs, hips, and sciatica. It's made of pure memory foam and features heat-responsive technology. It's also extremely portable, so you can use it in the car, in the office, on a plane, or anywhere else you need a little extra comfort! The cushion has nearly 60,000 ratings on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 overall rating. Reviewer MH S. had this to say in their five-star review of the cushion:

"I don't write many reviews - I try to save mine for when I really have something to say. My mom recently was very sick and lost a lot of weight. With that, came loss of much of her 'padding' which made long car rides and even sitting on our nearly brand new power reclining leather couch uncomfortable ... So I got her this cushion. It has made such a huge impact that she carries it around with her from car to couch. I'll be ordering another one in the next day or two so she can have one in the house and one in the car. I was worried the gel would make the seat too cold for her as she is extremely temperature sensitive, but she loves it. I find her happily passed out sitting up on the couch now, which she hasn't been able to do for months now. I imagine she will continue to use this cushion even after she has regained some of her own 'padding.'"

If you want to make long car rides a little easier on your backside, this cushion is well worth a look. Check it out here.

Black FlexTough Floor Mats - $32.50 (35% off) at Amazon.com

Everyone should have a good set of floor mats in their car. This is the best-selling set on Amazon! According to the product description, they're made of "advanced performance rubber polymers" that are "tested for extreme conditions to ensure they don't crack, split or deform." The mats also feature no-slip grip and are made to be trimmable with a normal pair of scissors if you want to make sure the fit is 100% perfect. They're currently sitting at a total product score of 4.3 out of 5 stars with nearly 43,000 ratings. Saul P. had this to say in their five-star review of the mats:

"I got these mats for my 2001 Toyota Prius. They're awesome mats ... and I was so happy that I decided to get them before winter started. It rained a lot out here in California and then I went to the snow, so these mats got super dirty. I just sprayed them down with water at the car wash, let them dry and then popped them back in the car. I love that it has a border along the edge so if you spill something or if your shoes are super wet, all that liquid will stay inside the mat and not run off onto the carpet. The back mats come together so you'll have to take [them] apart, if you want ... I hope this helps anyone looking to buy these mats, I recommend them!"

In the market for some floor mats? Check these out right here.

Auto hooks/Car hangers - $6.99 at Amazon.com

Last but not least, we have the best-selling seat back organizers on Amazon. If you're the kind of person who keeps a lot of clothes or bags in the car, these hooks can help create some much-needed storage space. The hooks come in multiple styles and are sitting at a 4.6 out of 5 star cumulative score on Amazon with over 13,000 ratings. Reviewer SBL had some praise for the product and some advice for potential buyers in their five-star review of the product:

"They are cute and handy. [They] should probably be used when the headrest is fully down because they tend to move around a lot when there's nothing to hold them in place. I haven't used [them with] super heavy items, just a wet umbrella and a child's backpack. [They] held up well, but I wouldn't recommend them for paper grocery bags. Some people have recommended them for iPad holders, but I would secure the headrest down fully so it doesn't bounce when driving."

Do you have a use for some super affordable car hooks? You can learn more about them here.