2021 Ford Mustang gets more standard safety features and new colors

Obviously, the big news for the 2021 Ford Mustang is the return of the Mach 1 and all the performance upgrades in includes. But other Mustangs are getting some welcome if minor additions. All of them get new standard features, and there are a few new colors available.

As for the safety features, every new Mustang now gets the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite as standard. This includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights and rain-sensing wipers. These used to be part of an option package for the Mustang EcoBoost and GT.

The new colors include Grabber Yellow (shown above), Antimatter Blue, Fighter Jet Gray and Carbonized Gray. The new additions also mark the departure of four previously available colors: Grabber Lime, Kona Blue, Dark Highland Green and Magnetic. So if you want one of those old colors, you'd better start looking for leftover 2020 models.

One final note, the GT500 is getting another performance package. It's called the Carbon Fiber Handling Package, and it slots between the Handling Package and the Carbon Fiber Track Package. Basically, it combines the Handling Package's adjustable strut top mounts, oil catch can, front canards and Gurney flap with a new set of 20-inch black-painted carbon fiber wheels. These wheels are a newly available part for the GT500, as the Carbon Fiber Track Package features wheels with exposed carbon fiber.

