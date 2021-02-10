It looks like there could be some supercar (or new sports car) cogs turning over at Porsche. Maybe, if you take a recent patent Porsche filed seriously. A member at the TaycanEVForums discovered that Porsche filed and was granted a patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a design of a new sports car not currently in Porsche’s lineup

One look at the images associated with this patent will instantly remind you of the Le Mans Living Legend design study (below) that was only just revealed late last year. The vehicles look nearly identical in proportions and design details alike. Photos of the car in the patent make it look like an awkwardly elongated and flattened 911, but the real-life car that Porsche put together for its design study is significantly better looking with a more cohesive overall look.

It’s intriguing to see that Porsche just filed for the patent now. Whether or not this will lead to an actual production car is anybody’s guess. Car companies file for patents of things all the time that don’t result in any sort of a production vehicle. Seeing as how Porsche has thought this one out enough to release photos of a design study, there could be something brewing here.