Mitsubishi has released pricing information for the comprehensively redesigned Eclipse Cross it revealed in late 2020. Positioned at the bottom of the firm's crossover range, the soft-roader will go on sale as a 2022 model.

The range consists of four trim levels called ES, LE, SE, and SEL, respectively, and the last two can be upgraded with option packages. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and adding all-wheel drive to any trim costs $1,600.

Pricing for the entry-level ES starts at $24,590 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge. Mitsubishi charges $25,940 for the LE, $27,340 for the SE, and $28,590 for the SEL. The SE with the Panorama package sets buyers back $28,340, while the range-topping SEL with the Touring package is priced at $30,690.

For context, the pre-facelift Eclipse Cross started at $24,190. Mitsubishi nudged the price up by $400, but the upgrades are worth the small premium. In addition to a new-look design, the changes include an available eight-inch touchscreen that's more ergonomic to use because it's two inches closer to the driver, a more comfortable suspension system, and a longer list of standard electronic driving aids, including forward collision warning.

Power continues to come from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It spins the front or the four wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Mitsubishi dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2022 Eclipse Cross during the first half of 2021. For added peace of mind, every trim level comes with a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Cross will be later joined in showrooms by the new Outlander, which Amazon will help the firm unveil on February 16, 2021.

Related video: