We're all familiar with the phenomenon of the oversized Amazon package, where a box large enough for a chandelier arrives on your front step but contains nothing but nail clippers and a half-deflated string of packaging balloons. Well, the largest Amazon package we've seen is now the driveway-sized one said to enclose a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

On February 16, the Triple Diamond marque and Amazon are joining forces to debut the carmaker's next mid-sized SUV. The pair have released a teaser showing a massive cardboard box sitting on the driveway of a super swanky house that we're not 100% sure isn't computer-generated.

In any case, the point is that it will be the first car to make its debut on Amazon Live, a streaming service that we did not know existed until now. From what we can tell after a cursory skim, it's a YouTube-esque platform but where streamers talk about items that are available for sale on Amazon.

And just in case there was any doubt, the teaser video comes with the disclaimer, "Amazon does not deliver vehicles." That's probably a good thing, if you don't want your 2022 Outlander to arrive pre-dented.

As part of the launch, Mitsubishi Motors is also giving away one 2022 Outlander to one lucky winner. You can throw your name in the hat at Mitsubishi's website or at Amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander between February 16 and March 31, 2021.

We already have a pretty good idea of what the 2022 Outlander will look like, thanks to leaked photos and Mitsubishi's own teaser video. Its sheetmetal is based on the Engelberg Tourer, named after the Swiss ski resort, and is quite a bold departure from the current Mitsubishi corporate face.

Underneath, we're expecting two drivetrains. One is a Nissan 181-horsepower, 2.5-liter inline-four mated to a CVT for entry-level models. The second is a Mitsubishi-built plug-in hybrid variant mated to a 2.4-liter engine. Early reports say that it could double the battery-only range from 22 to 43 miles.

The unveiling will take place at 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Hopefully, no porch bandits steal the box before then. You can see the teaser video here.

