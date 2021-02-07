Timotheé Chalamet is 'Edgar Scissorhands' in Cadillac's Super Bowl commercial

Filmmaker Tim Burton's 1990s classic "Edward Scissorhands" explored the unusual challenges of a boy who had scissors for hands. One challenge that was not touched on in the original film was that of driving a car. For its Super Bowl commercial, Cadillac revisits the theme, and the brand's Super Cruise hands-free driving feature proves perfectly suited to "Edgar Scissorhands," another young man with scissors for hands.

Playing Edgar is Timotheé Chalamet, reprising the role that Johnny Depp made famous as Edward. Edgar's mother is portrayed by Winona Ryder.

While Edgar's unique hands do give him some special talents — he makes one heck of an artful salad, for instance — they present a challenge in many others, such as playing football. A virtual reality headset affords Edgar the ability to drive, and that gives his mother an idea.

She presents him with a Cadillac Lyriq, the not-yet-on-sale EV crossover. Edgar sets the button to activate Super Cruise, and the Lyriq steers itself. The perfect solution for someone with scissors for hands.

Why feature a vehicle that doesn't go on sale until late 2022 when Super Cruise is available in other Cadillac models now? The answer seems to be that GM is using its Super Bowl commercials to also showcase its pivot to EVs. Certainly, that's the theme of "No Way, Norway," which stars Will Ferrell along with the Lyriq and the Hummer EV.

