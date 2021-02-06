Gaming Roundup | 'Destruction AllStars' has released on Playstation 5

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week saw the release of one of the first driving games built exclusively for the newest generation of consoles, and we got more information on Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge, the crown jewel of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan.

"Destruction AllStars" crashes onto the scene

"Destruction AllStars" is kind of like "Overwatch" mixed with "Twisted Metal" seasoned with a bit of Rocket League and just a dash of "Titanfall." If that sounds wild to you, it should. The game's pitch promises players the opportunity to "master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe." We haven't had the opportunity to play the game ourselves yet, but boy does it look fun. It's notably one of the first driving games to be released that was built exclusively for one of the "next-gen" (now current-gen) consoles. Unfortunately, it's exclusive to the PlayStation 5 right now, but here's hoping it comes to other consoles and PC sooner rather than later.

Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge has been unveiled

If you hadn't heard, Universal Studios in Japan has been hard at work creating Super Nintendo World, a Nintendo-based theme park in the vein of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Initially, the park was meant to open this week, but that's been delayed due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. To help ease the pain, the park has released a 20 minute long video giving people a sneak peak into the augmented reality Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge ride. You can learn more about the park right here at our sister site Engadget, or check out the video below.