C2 Corvette to be re-imagined as 1,200+ horsepower EV, the AVA Stingray

The C2 Chevy Corvette, which was sold from 1963 to 1967, is about to enter a new chapter. The iconic American 1960s sports car is set to be reborn as an ultra-powerful electric car, the AVA Stingray. The effort is being undertaken by Studio AVA, a small manufacturer located in Ireland, and it involves a key player in the development of the original C2.

Peter Brock, whose sketch as a 19-year-old designer at General Motors was selected to become the C2 Corvette, is involved in the project. So is Jaguar and Aston Martin alum Ian Callum.

In the video above, Brock talks about the C2 and says, "You go back and you say, what could have been done better on the car?"

AVA dubs the effort a "hyperclassic," as it combines "hyper-modern power and performance" with "the body and soul of a classic." Little tangible information is provided on the company's website, although social media posts suggest a AVA Stingray could boast between 1,200 and 2,000 horsepower. Beyond that, the site suggests that a degree of customization will be incorporated, as "each car's creation [embodies] the unique personality of its owner." We also learn that a limited number will be built, but you probably could have guessed that.

