What you see above is the production version of the Volkswagen ID.Roomzz concept, which will be known as the ID.6. The unofficial picture turned up on a website run by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, where it was discovered by Automotive News China.

The ID.6 is nearly a foot larger than the recently introduced ID.4 crossover, and has three rows of seats. It's being produced locally for the Chinese market and goes on sale in that country later this year, which explains its presence on a government regulator website.

Not long ago, we had a look at a pre-production ID.6 undergoing testing. Here, we can see some of the design elements that were hidden in those spy shots. The electric crossover has conventional-looking headlights with an illuminated panel in-between that looks like a grille. Below that is a large actual grille. It's a design reminiscent of the ID.3 and ID.4. Unlike the squared-off Atlas, the bodysides of the ID.6 feature curved sheet metal along the top of the front fenders and over the rear wheel arches. A thick band of black trim along the lower edge of the body reduces the visual height of the body sides.

According to information posted on the Chinese website, the Chinese-market ID.6 should have at least the 201-horsepower rear-motor shared with the ID.3 and ID.4. We would expect it to also be offered in an all-wheel-drive form by adding another front motor for a total of 302 horsepower, as in the ID.4.

The United States market is also due to get the ID.6 according to comments made by Volkswagen sales and marketing director, Juergen Stackmann. There has, however, been no official word from VW. Presumably, models build for U.S. consumption would be assembled at VW's factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is being expanded to produce EVs based on the MEB platform.

