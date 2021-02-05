Porsche and Tag Heuer announce Carrera Porsche Chronograph

Porsche and Tag Heuer are taking the next big step in their long-standing romance, announcing a deeper strategic partnership that will kick off with a new watch: the Tag Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.

Timepiece fans will tell you that the Tag Heuer Carrera is nothing new, nor is the nomenclature any kind of coincidence; both the 911 and the watch series derive their names from their respective manufacturer's racing heritage. The Carrera Porsche Chronograph builds off of that common ancestry, to be certain, but it is effectively just a re-skin of Tag Heuer's standard Carrera.

That's not a bad thing, though. The standard Carrera is built around Tag's in-house Heuer 02 automatic movement, which is nothing to sneeze at. This version is offered with several unique styling elements, from the bezel, to the asphalt-look face treatment. The steering wheel look employed in the exhibition-style case back rounds out the package. Like the standard model, the Carrera Porsche Chronograph, packs a 44mm case and an 80-hour power reserve.

"The dial’s asphalt effect, created especially for this watch, expresses a passion for the road, while Arabic numerals suggest the numbers on the dashboard of fine Porsche sports cars," Porsche's announcement said. "The timepiece is presented either on a soft strap in luxurious calf leather and innovative stitching that echoes the Porsche interior or on an interlocking bracelet reflecting streamlined racing design."

While this is a pretty cool way to launch a "strategic partnership," we expect there will be plenty more where this came from. The Carrera Porsche Chronograph is available on Tag Heuer's website (alongside the rest of the Carrera lineup) with a list price of $5,850.

