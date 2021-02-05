Official

2021 Nissan Kicks pricing goes up with the model's first refresh

It's still a budget-friendly crossover

Feb 5th 2021 at 10:20AM
  • 2021 Nissan Kicks SV
  • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Nissan announced the base price of the 2021 Kicks back when we drove it for the first time in January. It went up $485 compared to the pre-refresh 2020 model year Kicks to $20,650. Pricing for trims beyond the base S weren’t announced at that time, but Nissan just remedied that with a news bulletin today.

Just like the base S, both the SV and SR trims are edging upward in price with the refresh. An SV will now run you $22,450, which is $655 more than before. Part of that increase comes in a destination charge bump (goes from $1,095 to $1,150), but it’s mostly about all the extra equipment Nissan is putting into the updated Kicks — you can read all about what’s new in our first drive here.

The top trim SR goes up for 2021 by $675, so it’s keeping pace with the others. Nissan is introducing a new SR Premium package for 2021 that’ll raise the price even higher, though. It costs $1,200. You’ll need to option this if you want the awesome three-tone seats and premium Bose audio system that puts a speaker in the driver’s headrest (it has impressive audio performance).

Nissan says the updated Kicks will be hitting dealer lots this month.

Featured Gallery2021 Nissan Kicks SV
