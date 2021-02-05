2021 Nissan Kicks pricing goes up with the model's first refresh

Nissan announced the base price of the 2021 Kicks back when we drove it for the first time in January. It went up $485 compared to the pre-refresh 2020 model year Kicks to $20,650. Pricing for trims beyond the base S weren’t announced at that time, but Nissan just remedied that with a news bulletin today.

Just like the base S, both the SV and SR trims are edging upward in price with the refresh. An SV will now run you $22,450, which is $655 more than before. Part of that increase comes in a destination charge bump (goes from $1,095 to $1,150), but it’s mostly about all the extra equipment Nissan is putting into the updated Kicks — you can read all about what’s new in our first drive here.

The top trim SR goes up for 2021 by $675, so it’s keeping pace with the others. Nissan is introducing a new SR Premium package for 2021 that’ll raise the price even higher, though. It costs $1,200. You’ll need to option this if you want the awesome three-tone seats and premium Bose audio system that puts a speaker in the driver’s headrest (it has impressive audio performance).

Nissan says the updated Kicks will be hitting dealer lots this month.

