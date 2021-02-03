Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For the best of us, keeping your car clean is a weekly or even daily routine. To help with that, this Baseus handheld car vacuum cleaner has dual functions. It can either blow dust away or suck up debris to keep your car looking great. It's so small that it can fit in your cupholder, and it has a suction power of 5KPa, strong enough to pick up dust, hair and food crumbs. It comes with multiple attachments so you can clean tight corners, trunks and more. A single charge provides 18-25 minutes of cordless cleaning time, its filters can be cleaned and reused, and it currently has a 4-star rating on Amazon with over 1,282 user reviews.

Baseus Car Vacuum Cleaner - $49.99 on Amazon