We're smack dab in the middle of a horsepower war between Ford and Ram. Well, really, Ford and the entirety of the Dodge, Jeep and Ram lineups, with ever larger displacements and superchargers grafted onto V8 engines under the hoods of muscle cars and trucks. The latest salvo was fired by Ram when the company shoved a 702-horsepower engine into its TRX off-road specialist.

You didn't expect Ford to take that lying down, did you?

With one little line, the Blue Oval shot back at its crosstown rival as it pulled the virtual covers off its 2021 F-150 Raptor pickup truck: "Raptor R is coming next year." We have zero information past the 18th letter of the alphabet, but it seems likely that the truck will get Ford's supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 that serves up 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the most recent Mustang Shelby GT500, likely mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and sending power to all four wheels. But who knows? Ford could surprise us with some new variant of its big 7.3-liter or something else entirely. All we know is that it'll have a V8 of some sort.

And, yes, a V8 Raptor is coming back! 💥🇺🇸💪🏻 — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) February 3, 2021

We'll just have to wait and see what Ford's final power figures will be, both for the 2021 F-150 Raptor's turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the V8 we expect to see in the 2022 Raptor R. Oh, and to see what Ram's response will be, too.