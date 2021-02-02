Ford teased the 2021 F-150 Raptor for what is likely the last time Tuesday, just a little more than 24 hours ahead of its formal unveiling. The next-generation high-performance pickup will be shown to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 a.m. EST, and you can watch it right here with us:

Tuesday's teaser clip doesn't show us much of anything, but if you're a fan of big, powerful pickup trucks being driven fast over desert terrain with rock music in the background, well, you're in luck. Ford's approach may not be original, but hey, if it ain't broke, right?

Ford's 2021 overhaul of its bread-and-butter pickup provides the platform for the next-gen Raptor, but so far, details have been virtually nonexistent. From what little we've been able to glean from leaks and teasers, the Raptor formula is staying pretty much the same. A leaked order guide for the 2021 F-150 Raptor (and the still-off-roady-but-not-as-hardcore Tremor) were our first confirmation that the High Output variant of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 is returning, having been absent from the initial slate of F-150 models (which excluded the Raptor).

Meanwhile, Ford has been driving around prototypes of a Raptor on public roads that sounds an awful lot like an eight-cylinder truck. We can't confirm this, of course, but rumors of a two-engine strategy for the Raptor have been swirling for some time, and with the EcoBoost nailed down as the standard engine, that means the only hope for those who want a V8 (or some other high-output solution; we can't rule out a hopped-up PowerBoost hybrid that borrows motor tech from the Mustang Mach-E) rests with the possibility of a a high-dollar, Ram-TRX-caliber pickup with a likely Ram-TRX-caliber price tag.

Fret not, Raptor fans, as there's good news buried in all of this. Chances are, the new 3.5L High Output will produce more than the 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque Ford extracted from last year's F-150 lineup. The old High Output packed 450 ponies; do we hear 500? Anybody?