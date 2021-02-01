Genesis files for trademarks on several EV model names, including GV90e

We've known for a while that Genesis, like many other carmakers, is moving towards an electrified lineup. Recently unearthed trademark filings, however, reveal just how big of a push the luxury marque is planning.

A user at GVForums.com dug into the South Korean patent bureau's database and discovered Genesis filings for G70e, G80e, G90e, GV70e, GV80e and GV90e. Given Genesis's (thankfully still logical) naming conventions, the names points to three sedans and three crossovers all getting the electric treatment. The applications were all filed in late January.

We've spotted a camouflaged electric G80 sedan undergoing testing at the Nürburgring and heard chatter about and even spied an electric crossover as well, but we didn't expect six EVs. Late last year, parent company Hyundai did confirm a global modular EV platform, the E-GMP. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the first car to utilize it, but it'll provide the basis for Genesis and Kia models as well. Notably, the platform will be rear-wheel-drive biased, making it a good base for Genesis's luxury models.

Another interesting revelation from the filings is the fact that Genesis may have plans to release a flagship crossover in the GV90e. Presumably, it will slot above what is currently its largest SUV, the GV80. What's not clear is whether a gasoline- or diesel-powered GV90 will also be sold alongside it. While it's possible Genesis will offer the GV90 in electric form only, the G90 sedan's 420-horsepower, 383 pound-feet, 5.0-liter V8 might be a good candidate for a gasoline variant.

Genesis's corporate siblings have already detailed plans to move aggressively into the EV segment, with Kia leading the charge. It only makes sense that Genesis would follow suit. With a common modular platform underpinning all the cars, the company stands to benefit economically as well.

