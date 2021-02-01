Cadillac will introduce a pair of sport sedans named CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, respectively, at 7 p.m. Eastern today (February 1). While car companies routinely drum up excitement for new models by releasing tightly-cropped or blacked-out images, Cadillac surprised us with a photo, and a TV spot that aired during the Rolex 24 at Daytona, that shows both cars in their entirety.

Somewhat confusingly, the CT4-V and the CT5-V are not direct replacements for the ATS-V and the CTS-V; they're mid-range models, and they're powered, equipped, and priced accordingly. It's these flagship Blackwing variants that will pick up where the last-generation Vs left off with a significant bump in power, numerous chassis tweaks, and a more aggressive-looking design. They'll arrive in showrooms in time for the 2022 model year.

Blackwing drivers won't draw unnecessary attention to themselves, because the visual changes are relatively subtle. Riding on model-specific wheels, the CT4-V Blackwing gains bigger air intakes on the front end, vents punched into the fenders, and a low-key body kit that adds a front splitter, front winglets, and a trunk-mounted spoiler. Cadillac gave the CT5-V a similar treatment, and it mounted the rear wheels on surprisingly wide tires.

Cadillac pointed out the Blackwing sedans benefit from the world's fastest-reacting suspension system. It's likely the fourth evolution of its magnetic ride control technology, which it detailed in October 2020.

While full specifications remain under wraps until the duo's unveiling, we know that both sedans will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. It's reasonable to assume that an automatic (likely the familiar 10-speed) will be offered as well. As for what's under the hood, our crystal ball tells us that the CT5-V will land with a V8 engine, though it won't be the short-lived twin-turbocharged Blackwing unit that gave both cars their name. Enginers might have selected an evolution of the CTS-V's 6.2-liter. As for the CT4-V, it will receive the ATS-V's 3.6-liter turbocharged V6. Both models will be exclusively available with rear-wheel-drive.

Enthusiasts who want to secure an early built slot will have the chance to reserve a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing or a 2022 CT5-V Blackwing by visiting Cadillac's website shortly after the sedans are unveiled on February 1. As we previously reported, the first 250 units of each car will wear a numbered plaque on the steering wheel.

When it lands, the CT4-V Blackwing will compete in the same arena as the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63, among others. The bigger CT5-V Blackwing will count the M5 and the E63 among its rivals. Both sedans might be the last of their respective breed, because Cadillac could go electric-only by 2025.