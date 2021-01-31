A new movie about Formula One is coming to the small screen as a Netflix original, and it stars Robert De Niro and John Boyega. "The Formula" is written and directed by Gerard McMurray (who previously directed "The First Purge" and the Netflix film "Burning Sands"). Netflix summarizes the storyline thusly: "A Formula One racing prodigy is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left."

According to the movie's trailer, De Niro is a retired F1 legend in Milan, Italy, and Boyega is a street-racer from Detroit. Boyega, a British actor, may be most familiar to audiences as the character Finn in the recent "Star Wars" installments. De Niro recently starred in "The Irishman," another Netflix film. McMurray is also a producer of "The Formula," and his production company, Buppie Productions, describes itself as "a film production company that develops and produces entertaining stories featuring Black characters for a mainstream film and television audience. He recently announced the movie on his Instagram.

Netflix would seem to have an increasing interest in Formula One, as the streaming service has just wrapped up season 3 of the documentary series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" (which should be out in the next month or so). It also has in development a fictionalized mini-series based on F1 champion Ayrton Senna that's due in 2022. The release date for "The Formula" has not yet been announced.