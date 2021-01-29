Podcast

2022 Acura MDX and a trio of lovely sedans | Autoblog Podcast #662

Plus, will the Nissan Xterra come back?

Jan 29th 2021 at 1:41PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. This week, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, 2021 Kia K5 GT, 2022 Acura MDX and long-term 2021 Acura TLX. In this week's news, they talk about the possibility of a Nissan Xterra return and break down what's going on over at Lotus — the British sports car company is axing its current lineup and replacing the Elise, Exige and Evora with a new car called the Type 131.

Autoblog Podcast #662

