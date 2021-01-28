Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Amazon best-sellers lists are always changing, and there are always interesting new items in the top ranks. Unsurprisingly for January, products made for winter driving are tearing up the Automotive charts. In this list, we're featuring the top six. Check them out below.

6) ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off) at Amazon.com

Starting things off we have the ThisWorx portable vacuum, a staple of the Amazon best-seller list. This one is nearly always the best-selling vacuum on Amazon and it's likewise usually in the top 10 automotive products on the site, too. It's got a 16-foot power cord that plugs into your car's 12-volt port, and it's specifically made to get into all the nooks and crannies of a vehicle. It has over 100,000 ratings on Amazon, and it's sitting at a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Sally had this to say in her five-star review of the vacuum:

"This thing is awesome! I [own] a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs, and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum, [but] if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic."

Interested? Check out the vacuum right here for 22% off.

5) Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion - $39.95 at Amazon.com

Nobody likes a sore butt on long drives. That's probably why the fifth best-selling automotive item on Amazon this month is this seat cushion. It's made of memory foam and employs "heat responsive technology" meant to provide pain relief to your back, legs, hips and sciatica. It's also lightweight and portable, meaning you can easily take it from your car seat to your office chair to your couch. The cushion has 56,475 ratings on Amazon and a cumulative score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Mrs. J had this to say in her five-star review:

"On a long and uncomfortable flight to Hawaii I managed to mess my back and tail bone [up] really bad. I even paid to have a professional massage done because [sitting] was impossibly painful and I work either driving around all day or in my home office. Nothing seemed to help. I considered getting one of those doughnut cushions for people with 'hemorrhoid problems,' but was too embarrassed to go to Walgreens looking for one. That’s how I ended up here, looking for some relief. This stuff is magical, like [sitting] on the back of a unicorn while coming down a rainbow. I sat down on it and all the pressure points were not giving me any issues. [I] was able to drive out of state the next day NO PROBLEM. [The cushion is] outstanding quality, [it] doesn’t just squish down when you sit on it. The one issue is, you’ll be pretty high up if you plan on using it in the car, but [that's] not a deal breaker compared to my coccyx not killing me and having shooting pain up my lag and back. BUY IT! The cover is also removable and washable."

Have you been looking for a potential solution to back pain? If you want to learn about this one, click right here.

4) AstroAI Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper - $10.99 (52% off) at Amazon.com

Devastatingly, winter still isn't over here in the Midwestern United States. Here in the metro Detroit area, near Autoblog headquarters, we could be getting another potential nine inches of snow just in the next week. We could just sit back and complain about it — or we could be prepared. If you drive, one of the most important things you'll need during any snowstorm is an ice scraper. This is nearly always the best-selling ice scraper on Amazon, and this month it's the fourth best-selling product in the entire automotive category. With nearly 8,000 ratings, it's holding on to a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Maria said this about the scraper in her five-star review:

"I just got a chance to use this after getting 2.5 feet of snow in Boulder, CO. It's fantastic! The brush easily swept away the snow and the scraper made easy work of any ice. I was shocked by how quickly it worked! I had no issue with the brush bristles being "too rough" ... or with the scraper breaking or scratching anything (it slid through the ice shockingly well, and didn't scratch the glass)."

Have you somehow avoided getting an ice scraper all this time? Don't get caught without one if a blizzard hits. Check out this one for 21% off.

3) Balaclava Ski Mask - $18.95 at Amazon.com

Similar to the ice scraper above, this item likely made it into the top-sellers this month because the weather is still really, ridiculously cold. Why this counts as an automotive product in Amazon's eyes, we're not entirely sure, but regardless, it's the third best-selling product in the category right now. The balaclava is lightweight, breathable, and extra stretchy. It has nearly 7,000 ratings on the site and a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Chris H had this to say in his five-star review:

"Worth every penny. This ski mask is really quite amazing for as thin and light as it is. It really keeps the wind off of all areas you cover with it. And it’s pretty good for warmth too. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a fur coat for your head, but it is a great layer that doesn’t diminish your ability to move freely. I ride my horse here in Tennessee down to the teens and my scarf wasn’t cutting it. I now use this under my cowboy hat, and it's “the bee's knees.” I do pull it back off my forehead so the hat isn’t too tight, but it keeps my face, ears, nose and neck quite comfortable. [Between] this and the hat, I don’t lose too much heat from my balding noggin. One last comment - You can cover only what you want with this, just the neck, or up to the ears, to the mouth, over the nose, or the whole head. [It] stays in place. Definitely a good purchase."

Need to keep your face warm? Pick up this balaclava for less then 20 bucks.

2) Battery Daddy Battery Organizer - $19.88 at Amazon.com

Taking the No. 2 best-selling spot is the Battery Daddy organizer. This organizer holds 78 AAs, 64 AAAs, eight 9-volts, 10 Cs, 12 coin cells and eight D batteries. It has a clear locking lid so you can see everything you have stored at a glance, and it even includes a battery tester. A fully stocked Battery Daddy would make a great addition to any garage. The product has just over 10,000 ratings on Amazon and a total score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Louise A. had this to say in her five-star review:

"Great product. There are a lot of battery storage cases out, but this one stores the most, is easy to keep on the workbench, is affordable, [and] has a battery charge checker. I bought my first one at Home Depot, but didn't see it there again so [I] went online to find it. [I] saw many types online, but held out till I saw the Battery Daddy. I bought 3 as gifts."

Need a better way to store your batteries? Check out the Battery Daddy right here.

1) Rain-X Water Repellency Wiper Blade - $31.99 at Amazon.com

Last but not least, the No. 1 best-selling automotive item on Amazon in January is the humble wiper blade. If you're finding that your windshield gets streaky every time you turn your wipers on, it's probably time to upgrade your blades. These Rain-X wiper blades come in a two-pack and feature a Rain-X water-repelling coating that's meant to last for months. The wiper blades have over 37,000 ratings on Amazon with a total score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Steven had this to say in his extremely even-handed five-star review:

"I installed [these] a few months ago on my 2016 Kia Forte5 and [they] seem to be working fine. Very easy to install, no issues. If you have any doubts about the installation just look up your vehicle model on Google or YouTube and you should be able to find instructions for your particular model. I can't say if [they're] any better or worse than other wipers I've tried, all I know is that [they] work like [they're] supposed to: [they] clear off the water without leaving streaks behind like my old wipers."

Need some new wiper blades? You can check them out here, but make sure you get the correct size for your vehicle!