Roush Performance pulled the sheet off its 2021 Super Duty package Thursday. Highlighting a series of cosmetic and off-road upgrades offered by the signature Ford tuner, racer and parts developer, the Super Duty, like other packages offered by Roush, is a premium offering for buyers who want a little more out of their powerhouses.

The 2021 package is based on the Ford F-250/F-350 Lariat Sport Package with 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8. Functional upgrades include a DPF-back (think cat-back, but for diesels), upgraded front brakes, a suspension system co-developed with Fox and 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires on custom 20-inch Roush wheels.

Cosmetically, the truck gets a Roush-branded grille with dual LED light bars, paint-matched fender flares with built-in accent lighting, Roush puddle lights, and plenty of custom badges/graphics and embroidering just about everywhere you look. It sounds busier than it actually is, and most of the decals appear as though they could be easily removed (Roush might even omit them for you if you ask nicely) for those who prefer a bit more subtlety.

"We love building high-performance Mustangs, but our customers also want more out of their trucks," said Jack Roush Jr. "The Super Duty is a strong platform to build on; we’ve added the ROUSH fit and finish that our customers expect, along with performance upgrades that improve the truck’s off-road capability."

Roush also produces upgrade packages for the F-150 (including the Raptor) and Ranger, some with engine mods and some without. The 2020 F-150 SC, for example, is centered around a supercharger upgrade for trucks with the 5.0-liter "Coyote" V8 and cranks out 650 horsepower — not quite as much as a Stage 3 or Jack Roush Edition Mustang, but still plenty badass (and plenty more powerful than anything Ford is building... for now).

Unlike smaller tuners, Roush takes care of your build from end to end, even offering a build-and-price tool on its website for curious browsers and serious buyers alike. The 2021 Super Duty package will add at least $14,900 to the price of your new pickup; the leather seating (shown here) and some of the other visual upgrades and accessories will cost you extra.

