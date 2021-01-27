Customization for the Ford Transit van typically involves little more than a business name and logo on the exterior and maybe some racks and shelving inside, but this makeover takes the Transit in an entirely different direction.

Created by Poland-based tuner Carlex Design, the Ford Transit "Custom X" starts with an exterior body kit. Up front, an enlarged lower fascia features a chin spoiler. Side skirts, wheel-arch extensions, and Custom X graphics adorn the sides, while the rear sees the addition of a roof spoiler and a faux-diffuser. The van rolls on custom 18-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport4 tires.

Inside, high-back front sport seats are upholstered in leather and Alcantara with a racy stripe down the center. Matching material covers the facing rear seats. The steering wheel is upgraded, the door panels get leather armrests and colorful inserts, and the instrument cluster gains red-faced gauges.

The kit is priced at 6,495 euros (about $7,860). Beyond the Transit, the tuner company also offers kits for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Volkswagen T6, as well as pickups, SUVs, and supercars. Maybe Ford will take some inspiration from this effort and give us out a Transit ST. Better get on it, Ford, SEMA is only seven months away.