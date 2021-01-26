Porsche announced early Tuesday that its North American division is partnering with Morehouse College to fund a new scholarship for business administration and economics majors. Porsche will also supply experts for a new guest lecture series intended to provide Morehouse students with exposure to the modern automotive industry.

"Porsche supports institutions that share our commitment to the connected goals of quality education and social equity," said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of PCNA. "Morehouse College is an acknowledged national model for developing the next generation of leaders, and a logical partner in our hometown of Atlanta. As a brand dedicated to delivering dreams, I am proud we can contribute to student development at Morehouse and cultivate a stronger connection between these future leaders and the mobility sector."

The Porsche Scholarship will be available to sophomores, juniors and seniors who have a minimum GPA of 3.3, and it will provide assistance with both tuition and housing.

"On behalf of Morehouse College, I would like to thank Porsche Cars North America for working with us to expand academic opportunities for our business students," said David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse.

"Choosing Morehouse as the site of PCNA’s first college scholarship program shows that Porsche is committed to academic excellence and the development of leaders of color," Thomas continued. "We look forward to collaborating with Porsche experts in our classrooms and hope that this relationship will be the bridge that leads to more Morehouse students starting new careers in the automotive industry, a business sector in need of more diversity."

Morehouse is an historically Black college and a founding member of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, which is the largest and longest-standing organization of African-American higher education institutions in the United States.