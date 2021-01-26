Feast your eyes on the 2022 BMW M5 CS. This 627-horsepower, niche-of-a-niche supersedan is 230 pounds lighter than the already-nasty M5 Competition and capable of hitting 60 mph in 2.9 seconds on the way to a top speed of 190 mph — and BMW will only build it for one year.

The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8's 10-horse bump over the M5 Competition may not seem like much, but the 230 pounds of weight reduction is a hefty chunk — more than 5% of the Competition's 4,370-pound curb weight, in fact. The CS carries over the Competition's suspension configuration and lowered ground clearance, but the adaptive dampers have been tuned to account for the reduced curb weight of the CS.

The standard rubber is a staggered setup of 275/35R20 at the front and 285/35R20 at the rear (presumably the same Pirelli P Zero PZ4 F that is standard on the Competition), but the P Zero Corsa is also available as a no-cost upgrade for those who want to extract the maximum possible performance at the expense of (likely extremely rapid) tire wear.

Outside, the CS makes use of just about every carbon fiber part BMW offers, which explains some of the weight savings. The balance, BMW says, comes from removing sound-deadening materials. Things get even more interesting inside, where the CS boasts a four-passenger seating configuration with BMW's (heated and power adjustable) M carbon sport seats up front and a two-bucket setup in the rear; there's not even a suggestion of a middle seat back there. Extra attention was given to some of the cabin's finer details.

The headrests are all embroidered with a track map of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and the sill plates include the "CS" badge for added credibility.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS will start at $142,995 (including destination) when it goes on sale in the second half of 2021. We don't expect many will be found on dealer lots. With such a limited run, they'll probably all be spoken for long before they roll off the boat in the United States.

