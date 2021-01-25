Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your vehicle nice and clean is an essential part of car ownership. It's easy enough to grab the hose, a few rags, and a bucket with some soapy water and go to town, but often these tools aren't the best for shining up one of the dirtiest parts of any car — the wheels. This awesome hose attachment makes it so you'll never have to worry about that again. The Brush Hero is the best-selling car wash nozzle on Amazon right now, and it's specifically designed for keeping your wheels spotless.

The Brush Hero comes with two interchangeable heads, one for sensitive surfaces and one that's a bit tougher for anything that needs more of a heavy duty scrub. According to the description, the device isn't meant to spin particularly fast, but rather, provide a "slow, steady torque for maximum scrubbing power." In addition to being a total game-changer for your wheels, the brush can also be used on your car exterior without fear of scratching or chipping the paint. Last but not least, there are no batteries required, all it needs to work is just a solid stream of running water. The brush has 884 ratings on Amazon and it's currently sitting at a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Brian had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"I was pleasantly surprised when I used this for the first time. I have to admit, I was skeptical as to what the quality of this thing was going to be, but I hooked it up to a hose and got my motorcycle out and with the help of a little wheel cleaner, this thing worked great! I thought for sure that the spinning brush would stop spinning when you try to have this thing get in tight spots, like in-between all the spokes of a motorcycle wheel, but I put it to the test and really tried to put it in a spot that would stop the brush from spinning and it took more force than what "normal" use of the brush would take. Being that it only uses the force of the water to make the brush spin, I was wary of how well it would spin when applying pressure to wheels that haven't been cleaned in years, but the brush did great! It's pretty good quality plastic... [it] feels strong and sturdy and did the job it was supposed to do for two cars and a motorcycle. [I] can't wait to try it on other things around the yard.

I have one little complaint. I had to use both rubber washers inside the brush handle. (It comes with one already inside and an extra one in the bag.) When there was only one in there, it leaked water like crazy no matter how tight I connected the hose ... Once I used the second rubber washer, it stopped leaking."

Want to get your wheels cleaner than ever? You can learn more about the Brush Hero and pick one up right here.

