Gaming Roundup | 'Rocket League' teams up with X Games

This week in gaming news, "Rocket League" developer Psyonix teams up with the X Games for an in-game event, "The Crew 2" gets an update, and "Ride 4" goes next-gen.
"Rocket League" gets cool new X Games gear
Psyonix, the developer of the physics-based car soccer game "Rocket League" has teamed up with X Games in celebration of X Games Aspen 2021, the winter-weather extreme sports competition happening at the end of this month. The "Rocket League" event started a bit earlier than that, though, just yesterday. The collab mostly comes in the form of X Games-themed items you'll be able to purchase and equip from the item shop including wheels, toppers, player banners, and decals. The second part of the team-up will see "Rocket League" hosting an RLCS X Games North American regional tournament, taking place both this weekend and next, featuring the best "Rocket League" players in North America. You can watch the tourney on the ESPN app, Twitch, or Youtube, starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT.
"The Crew 2" launches Episode 2 content
"The Crew 2" has launched its Episode 2 content update, colloquially called "The Hunt." The update features
new vehicles, new vanities, a new motorpass with 50 tiers of unlockable content, new shop additions and 8 new events. You'll be able to unlock new vehicles like the
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel TRX concept, 1971
Chevy Camaro Z/28 RS, 1994
Mitsubishi 3000 - GT VR4, and more. The game is available for Xbox, Playstation, and PC. You can
pick it up right here if you're interested, and you can check out the trailer for all the new content below.
"Ride 4" gets a next-gen update
There's not a whole lot to say about this one. If you've been playing Ride 4 on console, you'll be happy to learn that a next-gen version was just released. The updated version of the game takes advantage of the new consoles' ability to play games in 4K / 60FPS so it should look and feel better than ever before. If you don't already own the game, you can
simply buy a next-gen copy. If you have a PS4 copy,
you'll have until April 30th to redeem an upgraded PS5 copy for free, but if you're an Xbox player, the game takes advantage of Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature to make sure you're playing the best version of the game no matter what console you're on. Check out the launch trailer below.
