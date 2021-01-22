Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan rivaled Mitsuoka in the eccentricity department by introducing the Grand Albaycin, a Mazda MX-5 Miata-based roadster with a design that tilts heavily towards the retro side of the scale. Carmakers often frown on aftermarket tuners rebodying their models, but this convertible earned Mazda's nod of approval.

Founded in the 1980s by Juan Hurtado, Hurtan specializes in giving modern cars that look that wouldn't be fully out of place in the 1950s, and the Grand Albaycin is no exception. Eagle-eyed car-spotters will detect the Miata genes by looking at the windshield frame, but most of the sheetmetal has been redesigned. Squint, and you'll notice the front end is loosely inspired by the Jaguar XK120 built from 1948 to 1954. Swoopy front fenders create another visual link between the two roadsters, but the Grand Albaycin's back end is not as tapered as the Jag's.

Round taillights and subtle chrome accents nonetheless accentuate the vintage look. 17-inch alloy wheels with a wire-like design add a finishing touch to the Grand Albaycin, and earlier spy shots confirm they can be ordered with a bright finish. All told, it's a roadster that folks will either love or hate, but it will leave no one indifferent.

While the body blurs the line between the 20th and the 21st century, there's nothing retro about what's under the body. Hurtan kept the Miata's stock powertrain. In Europe, that means the entry-level engine is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that develops 132 horsepower, while the upgrade is the familiar 184-horse, 2.0-liter four sold on our shores. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, and the bigger engine can be paired with a six-speed automatic. Hurtan quotes a top speed of 136 mph when buyers choose the 2.0.

Just 30 examples of the Grand Albaycin — which is named after the Albaicín district of Granada, Spain — will be built in 2021. Pricing ranges from 59,000 euros for a 132-horsepower convertible Heritage model to 82,300 euros for a Miata RF-based Bespoke Targa with the 184-horsepower engine. These figures represent about $72,000 and $100,200, respectively, though it doesn't sound like the Grand Albaycin will be sold in the United States.

Across the pond, buyers will be able to count on Mazda's European network of dealers for parts and service. Hurtan told us that the Japanese firm won't sell the Grand Albaycin directly to customers, but it approved the conversion, so every example will be covered by the same powertrain warranty as a new Miata.

