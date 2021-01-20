Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 revealed with 188 horsepower and over 250 miles of range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its second electric model, the EQA 250, edging out the soon-to-be-revealed EQS sedan. The EQA is a little crossover sibling to the EQC, and it's closely related to the gas-powered GLA-Class. That relationship is clear in the styling, although the EQA gets a number of unique design changes. It also packs a powertrain that's right on par with the GLA, and arguably more impressive. Interestingly, though, is that Mercedes hasn't decided whether it will be offered in the U.S.

From the outside, you'll be able to distinguish the EQA from the GLA mainly from its different front and rear fascias. It has more tapered headlights that merge with a black grille surround that makes each of the components look like part of one larger unit. The headlights are also connected with an illuminated crossbar across the top of the grille. At the back, the taillights have an illuminated section that spans across the hatch. The EQA also gets exclusive wheels designed for aerodynamics and which feature blue or rose-gold accents. Other minor tweaks to the bumpers, spoilers and underbelly have also been made to improve the EQA's aerodynamics to a 0.28 Cd. If those changes weren't enough, there are also badges bearing the EQA name on the front fenders.

Only one battery and powertrain option will be available initially. It features a single electric motor at the front powering the front wheels. Output is 188 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, which is routed through a single-speed transmission. The floor-mounted battery pack has 66.5 kWh of usable energy, which in turn delivers a WLTP range estimate of 264 miles. On an AC charger, the charging rate is 11 kW. It can charge at 100 kW on a DC fast charger, taking 30 minutes to go from 10% to 80%. Later Mercedes will offer a higher output all-wheel-drive model making 268 horsepower with two motors. A longer-range variant is also on the way with a WLTP range of 310 miles.

The interior is also clearly derived from the GLA, but with a few unique features. There is a dashboard trim available with sections that are backlit. Blue and rose gold accents can be selected, which are unique to EQ models. There's even an EQ-specific instrument and infotainment theme using the same colors. It can be displayed on the standard dual 7-inch displays or the optional dual 10.25 screens. Another unique feature for the EQA is the navigation system, which takes into account traffic, topography and charging station locations for mapping out routes.

The EQA 250 goes on sale in Europe this year, and pricing in Germany starts at 47,540.50 euros, which comes to $57,620. Mercedes is currently considering the EQA for the U.S., but hasn't made a final decision either way.

