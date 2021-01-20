The GMC MultiPro Tailgate is a six-way tailgate that was introduced on the current-generation GMC Sierra 1500 back in 2018. Three years later, not a whole lot has changed, and while the tailgate offers quite a bit more utility than a normal tailgate, the frustrations we had when first testing it are still there. There’s a specific order the tailgate has to be opened for certain uses to work, and it can be a bit awkward to use at times when trying to close multiple steps and tailgates on a variety of different hinges. Is it useful utility, a marketing gimmick to sell more trucks or a mixture of both? Take a look at the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Related Video: