While custom coachbuilt Teslas aren't new, not even convertibles, this example from Italian design house Ares Design is one of the nicest we've seen. It's had quite a bit of work put into it as well, since not only is it a convertible, but it's a two-door, too.

The car is a one-off example commissioned by an unnamed customer. In addition to the roof, the rear doors and B-pillars were removed, and the front doors were lengthened. Additional chassis reinforcements have been added to maintain as much rigidity as possible. The car features a fabric top that stows under a hard cover giving the car a factory-looking finish with the top down. Unfortunately, Ares Design didn't release any photos of the top in the raised position. Finishing off the car is a custom carbon fiber body kit including a front splitter, side skirts and rear bumper accents.

With the significantly revised rear section housing the top and losing the doors, custom-built rear seats were installed. The rest of the interior maintains the factory Tesla look, but nearly every surface is now wrapped in white, black and orange leather. It's as clean and classy as the exterior.

This isn't the first custom coachbuilt creation from Ares Design. A couple years ago the design firm created a one-off Bentley Mulsanne coupe. The company has a few other projects in the works, too. The cost of this custom Tesla wasn't disclosed, and we're sure it's a classic case of being out of your reach if you have to know the price. Although it's a one-off, we would bet that they would build another for someone willing to spend the money for it.