Porsche released a dark preview image to announce that it's about to add a new model to the Taycan family. We don't know exactly what's in store yet, but there are several possibilities and a few options that we can rule out.

Posted on various social media channels, the photo shows the back end of four different Taycan variants. Moving counterclockwise, there's the Turbo, the Turbo S, the 4S, and one whose emblem is intentionally blacked out. What's certain is that it looks just like a Taycan sedan, so it's not the Cross Turismo station wagon expected to make its debut in the coming months. And, there are no defining styling cues, like a wing, a vent, or a decal.

As of writing, the Taycan range in America consists solely of the three aforementioned models. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive is standard across the board, which lends credibility to the rumors claiming that the fourth evolution will arrive with rear-wheel-drive. Leaving the front motor in the parts bin will make the sedan lighter, and we expect the variant will be positioned at the bottom of the lineup with a base price of under $100,000.

Tellingly, the mysterious variant is seemingly painted in a metallic shade of pink. If it looks familiar, it's likely because the rear-wheel-drive Taycan introduced for the Chinese market in July 2020 wore a similar color. Coincidence? You tell us. For context, it offers 402 horsepower and 257 miles of range when equipped with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery, and 469 and 304, respectively, when buyers order the 93.4-kilowatt-hour pack.

Of course, the rumors could be completely wide of the mark, and Porsche might have a completely different Taycan flavor on deck. We doubt there is much room above the Turbo S, which posts a 2.6-second sprint from zero to 60 when its launch control function is turned on and maxes out at 161 mph. However, it would be fascinating to see how the firm applies the racing-inspired GTS treatment to its first series-produced EV.

Porsche didn't reveal when it will unveil the next variant of the Taycan. It simply told its followers on social media to stay tuned. We imagine that we shouldn't have to wait too long to see it in the metal.

If the report is accurate, the entry-level model will undoubtedly become the best-selling version of the Taycan on our shores, and one of Porsche's most popular models. 4,414 examples found a home in the United States in 2020, meaning it outsold the 718 duo (3,447 units) and both Panamera body styles (3,870 units). Strong demand for the sedan also helped Porsche recover after its sales took a significant hit due to the pandemic in early 2020.

