Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's been a quiet week in the world of racing game news, but like so many times before, the good people over at Forza have dropped an exciting new update to satiate the desires of digital drivers across the globe.

Forza Horizon 4 gets a drivable 2020 mid-engine Corvette Stingray

Forza and Chevrolet have teamed up to bring the highly anticipated mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray to Forza Horizon 4 this week as part of its Season 31 update. The virtual version of the car sits at a beefy 3,577 lbs and makes 495 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, but if you're a seasoned Forza vet you'll know that, of course, the car will be modifiable and upgradable. To unlock the new whip all you'll need to do is complete the "Find New Roads" seasonal championship in-game, a welcome challenge in the modern age of simply buying additional game content rather than earning it.

If you're unaware, Forza Horizon 4 is one of our favorite games to play on our livestreams, which happen Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. We stream to Twitch and YouTube, and we love racing with viewers. We'll be stepping up to the challenge of unlocking the Stingray next week, so if you'd like to watch us (or join us), just pop in around 2 p.m. If you're a gamer and you've never played Forza Horizon 4, do yourself a favor and grab a copy at a huge discount right here. Let us know in the comments if you've already unlocked the new 'Vette and how you're liking it, and if not, we hope to see you in our chat next Tuesday.