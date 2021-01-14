Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're a soon-to-be parent, you've probably already started thinking about car seats. There are many different types out there, all with their own pros and cons, and it's important to make a decision that will be best for your own personal needs and situation. We found a great deal on this Graco brand Extend2Fit seat, and we wanted to pass it along in case it fits the bill for something that'll work for you.

This car seat can convert from a rear-facing harness (for kids from 4 to 50 pounds) to a front-facing harness (for kids 22-65 lbs) allowing it to "grow with your child." It also features a four-position adjustable extension panel that provides up to 5" additional leg room. The child seat has racked up over 2,300 ratings at Walmart.com and sits at an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Walmart reviewer Shannon had this to say in a five-star review of the product:

"This is the only convertible seat I could find within my budget that allows my son to continue sitting rear-facing. He still has a few weeks before he turns 2 and he is between 35 - 40 lbs, but when he was measured at his 18-months wellness check he was 41 inches. The rear-facing limit for his previous seat, like most other seats I've seen, is 40 inches and 40 lbs, so I had to change it to forward facing. He sat that way until the Extend2Fit arrived and while he was safe the entire time, I was uncomfortable with it because I knew he could be safer. I plan to keep him rear-facing now until he reaches the 50 lb limit for this seat. I also like the adjustable headrest because I don't have to tether the straps when they need to be moved. The recline feature prevents his head from bobbing around when he falls asleep. The extendable footrest gives his legs plenty of room. I am very pleased with this purchase!"

If the Graco Extend2Fit looks like a child seat that could work for you, you can learn more about it here and pick one up for 40% off right now.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat - $119.99 (40% off) at Walmart.com