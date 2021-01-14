Official

Redesigned 2021 Honda Ridgeline gets standard AWD and higher price

It goes on sale next month

Jan 14th 2021 at 1:33PM
  • 2021 Honda Ridgeline
  • Image Credit: Honda
The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is distinguished by its substantially redesigned nose. It has a taller hood and more squared-off grille that makes it look more truck-like than before. But it has more changes than just styling, such as some new and revised features, plus a more expensive price tag.

One of the most notable changes for the redesigned pickup is that front-wheel drive is gone. All models now have all-wheel drive as standard. All models also come with the carry-over 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque and the nine-speed automatic transmission. The Ridgeline also gets a wider track by about three-quarters of an inch, plus a revised infotainment interface with larger icons and a physical volume knob.

The trim line-up for the Ridgeline is the same as before, starting with Sport followed by RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition. The base price for the Sport is now $37,665, an increase of $2,590 over last year's Sport model. Most of that increase is because of the standard all-wheel drive. Compared with last year's all-wheel-drive-equipped Sport, the increase is just $350. Also worth noting is the new HPD Package that adds fender flares, bronze-colored wheels, badges and vinyl graphics costs $2,800. You can find pricing for the full Ridgeline line-up below.

  • Sport: $37,665
  • RTL: $40,645
  • RTL-E: $43,595
  • Black Edition: $45,095

