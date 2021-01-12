Recalls

VW recalls 56,000 Golf models for software update

Affects infotainment system and backup camera

Jan 12th 2021 at 9:06AM
  • The new Volkswagen Golf
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
HAMBURG — Volkswagen will recall 56,000 of its bestselling Golf to fix software problems that affect the infotainment system and reversing camera, the German company said on Tuesday.

The fix affects vehicles of the most recent Golf 8 series that were made until July 2020, a spokesman said. He added the recall was not mandatory but was a "voluntary service measure."

Volkswagen had to postpone the launch of the Golf 8 due to software problems last year.

Its shares were down 1.6% at 1012 GMT, making it the biggest percentage loser in Germany's blue-chip index DAX.

 

Volkswagen Golf Information

Volkswagen Golf
