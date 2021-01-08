CES is sort of, technically happening, but it won’t be the CES we’ve all become accustomed to over the years. Automakers will be doing their best to participate virtually, assuming they decide to join in the festivities at all. FCA is one that will have a little nugget of tech to share with us.

A few main experiences will be made available to anybody with a computer. FCA’s main draw is meant to be “highly detailed interactive product tours” where you can get to know a number of vehicles in a virtual world and hear from a “virtual brand ambassador” throughout the tour. You won’t be able to sit in and crawl through the cars like a normal auto show for the public, but FCA is promising a rather immersive experience online. The guided tour through the cars and technologies will be available in 12 FCA vehicles, two of those being the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

FCA plans to offer in-depth talks about how it tests vehicles, too. There are demonstrations planned for wind tunnels, the four-post shaker, an advanced drive simulator and general performance testing. Additionally, FCA plans on providing more insight into Uconnect 5 and vehicle electrification systems. We’re guessing the latter will offer up details on the Wrangler 4xe.

The plug-in hybrid Wrangler will also be the star of FCA’s AR play at CES. Everybody will be able to scan a QR code on FCA’s site, then have access to a Wrangler 4xe on their phone. You’ll be able to “put it” in your driveway virtually, change the colors and get up close and personal with the interior.

All of this will launch on fcaces2021.com at 9 a.m. ET on January 11 (official first day of the virtual CES show), so surf on over there next week if you want to check it out.

Related video: