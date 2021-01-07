Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will resign Monday. The secretary announced her resignation in a letter to Transportation Department employees which she posted to her Twitter account, tweeting that the role was "the honor of a lifetime," but she "cannot set aside" the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Chao served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under George H.W. Bush from 1989 through 1991 and Labor Secretary under George W. Bush for both terms and replaced Anthony Foxx as Secretary of Transportation when President Trump took office in 2017. She is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who has reportedly been actively campaigning for sitting cabinet members to stay in their posts through the end of the Trump administration in the wake of Wednesday's tumult in D.C.

The ultimate blame for yesterday’s events lies with the unhinged criminals who tried to disrupt our government and with those who incited them. But this fact does not preclude our addressing the shocking failures in the Capitol’s security posture and protocols. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/2oJljGDiU8 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 7, 2021

Chao was expected to spearhead massive transportation infrastructure improvements promised by the President in his 2016 campaign. On the campaign trail, Trump promised to double Hillary Clinton's $275 billion, five-year transportation spending plan. Despite wide support for infrastructure spending, those plans never came to fruition.

The full text of her resignation letter follows.