Cadillac Blackwing models will finally be revealed in February

It's been a little over a year and a half since Cadillac reworked the V line of performance sedans and teased something above its regular V cars. In that time, we've seen camouflaged prototypes and a teaser for a manual shifter with a 3D-printed topper, but hardly anything about specifications. That should all change next month.

The company released a teaser announcing the reveal of the Cadillac Blackwing variants of the CT4-V and CT5-V on Feb. 1. The teaser hardly shows anything of the cars except a brief shot of someone shifting, and what sounds like a fairly ferocious V8 exhaust note.

Based on prototypes and rumors, we're expecting the CT5-V to use a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, rather than the unique DOHC turbocharged V8 from the CT6-V, and the CT4-V will likely have a turbocharged V6. The CT5-V has also been spied with quite a bit of tire, 305-mm in the rear and 275-mm in the front. Based on these car's similarly powered predecessors, the ATS-V and CTS-V, they should be extremely entertaining.

