Mitsubishi previously teased an update for the Mirage and Mirage G4 for the 2021 model year, and now the new car is here. It amounts to a light refresh, with some minor appearance changes, new tech and a single special edition model.

The same 1.2-liter three-cylinder is still under the hood, cranking out 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Brutally slow, but when paired with the CVT, it’s capable of 36 mpg city, 43 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined. The five-speed manual transmission is still available, but only on the base ES trim.

On the design front, the Mirage (hatchback) and Mirage G4 (sedan) get a new grille and front bumper that are meant to be sportier than before. It’s highly reminiscent of the brand’s crossovers with its upright, shield-like look, and that was intentional, Mitsubishi says. A new rear bumper and lower valance add width to the rear to give it the appearance of being larger than it is. New LED taillights are used on all Mirages, and redesigned LED headlights with LED running lights are available on the top trim. This design treatment does inject some fresh life into the two Mirages, but it’s nowhere close to the full redesign that the Mirage is due for, having been in the same generation since the 2014 model year in the U.S.

The interior gains new (supposedly improved) front armrests, more soft-touch cloth in frequently touched areas, and a “carbon fiber effect” on the window switches. On the tech front, Mitsubishi makes the seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard equipment. Also standard is forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection. The top trim level gives you access to lane departure warning and auto high beams as optional equipment. That amounts to more safety features than before, but it’s still a paltry selection compared to most new cars today.

As for the special edition Mirage, Mitsubishi calls it the “Carbonite Edition.” Star Wars fans need not apply, though, as there is nothing about it that resembles true carbonite. Instead, it adds “a revised front grille and air dam, side air dam, B-pillar decal and rear air dam with carbon-pattern surfaces and contrasting red accents.” It’s pairable with six different colors and slots in below the top SE trim but above the mid-grade LE in price. The photos depict the two new colors available for 2021: White Diamond and Sand Yellow.

The new going rate for a base Mirage is $15,390, which is $400 more than it was for 2020. A Mirage G4 starts at $16,390, which amounts to the same $400 increase as the hatchback. The cheapest you can get into a Mirage with an automatic transmission is $16,690, which is a significant jump up versus the manual. If you go all out with a top trim G4, you can pay as much as $19,290.

