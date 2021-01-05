Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Not everyone participates in naming New Year's resolutions, but at the very least, most of us have some idea of how we can make the upcoming year better than the last. Here at Autoblog, one of our favorite ways to ensure a great start to the new year is by giving our cars an often overdue deep cleaning. If you've been putting off cleaning your vehicle, hopefully we can make the process a little less painful for you. Check out this list of four of the best-selling car cleaning products on Amazon, all for less than $35.

Armor All Car Cleaning Kit - $33.07 (5% off) at Amazon.com

This cleaning kit is a great all-in-one type of kit to get you started on your 2021 car cleanliness journey. It includes a 16 fl. oz. Ultra Shine Wash & Wax, 22 fl. oz. Glass Cleaner, 16 fl. oz. Original Protectant, 16 fl. oz. Multi-Purpose Cleaner (for the interior of your car), 24 fl. oz. Extreme Wheel & Tire Cleaner, 22 fl. oz. Extreme Tire Shine for the wheels and tires, On-the-Go Car Air Freshener pump spray, and a fresh wash pad for the exterior of your car. This bundle currently has over 5,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a cumulative rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Linda M had this to say in her 5-star review of the bundle:

"Before purchasing this product I read many reviews from 1 star to 5. I received All 8 items! All items were individually packaged, first in a closed zip locked bag, then in a sturdy cardboard box, then placed into an Amazon shipment box! Every item is the correct size & correct product stated. I am extremely pleased & I would definitely purchase this item again!"

We want to point out for our readers that although the Amazon product page names this bundle as a "microfiber towel kit," outside of the wash pad, it doesn't seem to include any actual microfiber towels from what we can tell. Regardless, the bundle is certainly a killer deal if you're looking to pick up a lot of car cleaning products all in one go! You can learn more about the deal right here.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Pack of 12, Size: 12.6" x 12.6" - $11.99 at Amazon.com

Since the last bundle doesn't seem to include true towels, we're featuring this Mr. Siga 12-pack just in case you need to re-up. After all, you can never have too many microfiber towels. These are 12.6" x 12.6" in size, come in four colors, and this pack is the number one selling reusable cleaning cloth product on Amazon. The pack has nearly 16,000 ratings and is sitting at a total score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Krystl C had this to say in their 5-star review of the pack, and even included a few tips on how to maintain the towels:

"These are great for kitchen and cleaning. [They're] quite absorbent and I liked that they were just a little smaller that the average size microfiber cloths. The number one important thing is that you know how to properly care for a microfiber cloth or they can become almost useless. Here is what I've found works quite well...

1. Always wash your new microfiber cloths before first use

2. Fully wet microfiber cloths before washing

3. Use a very small amount of mild detergent (no heavy fragrance or dye) without an added softener in it

4. No fabric softener (they become less absorbent)

5. Always wash on cold

6. Use gentle or handwash cycle

7. Always dry with low heat (higher heat is bad for microfiber cloths) or no heat (air tumble dry)

8. No dryer sheet (they become less absorbent)"

If you're in the market for some new cloths or want to pick up a new batch to try out Krystl's tips, you can learn more and pick up the 12-pack right here.

CHERYLON Portable Car Vacuum - $33.99 at Amazon.com

A portable car vacuum is an essential tool to have if you're serious about keeping your car clean. This one features a 16.4 ft power cord that plugs right into your car's lighter port, a stainless steel HEPA filter, and three nozzles, providing some extra flexibility in many different cleaning situations. This vacuum has 302 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Kao C. had this to say in their 5-star review of the vacuum:

"It's nice. It feels well built. Suction is what I'd expect. Not the greatest, but good enough for minor clean ups. I mean, we're talking hand held vacuums so don't expect a Shop Vac suction. [It] picked up leaves and even rocks so [it's] pretty good for me. Nice to have different tips for [the] vacuum and an extension just in case. [I] even got an extra fuse just in case, [and] also a little brush for cleaning tight spaces or the filter. The wire on it is longer than [needed] so no complaints there. [It's] easy to empty and clean. Now, the only thing I didn't like is having to hold down the 'on' button for like 2 to 3 secs for it to turn on. But I'm sure there is a safety reason behind it."

You can learn more about this vac and pick one up for yourself right here.

Meguiar's Quick Interior Detailer Wipes 25 pack - $4.49 (25% off) at Amazon.com

There's not a whole lot we can say about these that isn't obvious. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to wipe down your interior, these wipes are a solid choice. This 25-pack has 1,555 ratings on Amazon and is rated at an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Mohr had this to say in their 5-star review of the pack:

"I bought this because [the] recent reviews were great & it was cheap. I would highly recommend this product. It leaves the inside of my vehicle looking clean for more than just a few days. Looks slick!"

As a potential warning, some reviewers seem to think the scent is a little too strong, so it will probably depend on your personal preference whether or not you feel the same, but for less than five bucks it may be worth taking the swing and seeing for yourself. You can learn more about the wipes right here.