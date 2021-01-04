The 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is here, and it’s treated to the same round of updates as the rest of the refreshed Bentayga lineup. That means it gets the new exterior design, a thoroughly revised interior and plenty of new tech.

Nothing on the powertrain side has changed for the plug-in hybrid Bentley. It’ll continue to make do with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 aided by an electric motor. Output remains the same at 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque combined. EPA range is not yet available, but given the 31-mile NEDC-tested range hasn’t changed, we don’t expect the 18-mile EPA-rated electric range to budge either.

The biggest upgrade draw inside is the new 10.9-inch infotainment system. It’s the latest and best Bentley has to offer, and it features wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. A wireless phone charger, new USB-C ports and a larger rear seat touchscreen remote tablet round out the best of the interior changes.

There’s more space for passengers in the rear. And Bentley upped its luxury game with a redesigned dash, instrument cluster (digital), door trims and steering wheel. The seats are re-done for even more comfort, too.

Bentley hasn’t detailed any fine tuning changes it may have made to the way the Bentayga Hybrid drives, but given our disappointing first drive a couple of years ago, we hope there are some unsung, under the hood improvements.

The telltale sign that it’s the PHEV is via the tiny “Hybrid” script on the lower door trim. Bentley says the updated Hybrid is available to order now, but we don’t yet have a full breakdown of pricing. Expect it to maintain its status as the cheapest Bentley in the brand’s lineup.

